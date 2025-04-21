$41.400.01
From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

30%
748 mm
In Kenya, a lion dragged away and killed a 14-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

In Kenya, a lion dragged away and killed a 14-year-old girl from a residential complex near Nairobi National Park. Rangers are searching for the animal, security measures have been implemented after the incident.

In Kenya, a lion dragged away and killed a 14-year-old girl

A lion killed a 14-year-old girl, abducting her from a residential complex on a ranch next to Nairobi National Park in Kenya. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

"On the outskirts of Nairobi, a lion killed a 14-year-old girl," the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) reported.

According to the services, the animal abducted the child from a residential complex on a ranch next to Nairobi National Park. The publication reports that another teenager raised the alarm, and then KWS rangers followed the tracks to the nearby Mbagathi River, where they found the child's remains.

The lion was not found, but KWS stated that they have set a trap and dispatched search teams to find the animal. The agency also added that additional security measures were taken to prevent further attacks.

Paula Kahumbu, head of the conservation group WildlifeDirect, said the death was not an isolated incident and called on KWS to improve "risk assessment and provide accurate real-time information on wildlife movement and behavior, especially in known high-risk areas such as Savannah Ranch," from where the 14-year-old child was abducted.

She also added that all homes, camps, and residential developments near areas where wild animals live should be "equipped with predator deterrent systems, including lights, alarms, sturdy fences, and predator sprays."

"Prevention is our first and best line of defense," she said.

Additionally

Nairobi National Park is located only 10 km from the city center and is home to animals such as lions, buffaloes, giraffes, leopards, and cheetahs. It is fenced on three sides to prevent animals from wandering into the city but remains open to the south to allow animals to migrate into and out of the area. The publication notes that in Kenya, lions often come into conflict with humans, especially over livestock, but usually do not kill them. However, last year, surveillance cameras captured the moment a lion snatched a Rottweiler from a house near Nairobi National Park.

KWS also reported that on Saturday an elephant killed a 54-year-old man. The incident occurred in the central Nyeri County, about 130 km from Nairobi. The elephant was grazing in the Mere forest when it attacked the man. He sustained serious chest injuries, fractured ribs, and internal injuries. He was taken to the nearest hospital, where he died.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Kenya
