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Two men who registered 14 Starlink terminals for the Russian military were detained in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Two Lviv residents registered Starlink terminals under the names of nominees for the Russian military. All illegally connected terminals were blocked.

Two men who registered 14 Starlink terminals for the Russian military were detained in Lviv

Two Lviv residents, aged 26 and 20, organized the illegal registration and verification of 14 Starlink terminals using the details of front persons so that the terminals could be used by representatives of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, in May 2026, the men contacted via Telegram an individual who offered them money for cooperating with the aggressor state. Their task was to ensure the registration of Starlink satellite communication terminals in the names of front persons.

To do this, they involved 14 citizens who were unaware of their intentions. Starlink terminals were registered using their personal details, and the required verification was completed. All that was needed was to provide a photo of the device’s box showing its serial number. In this way, the actual users of the terminals remained outside the official registration procedure. Subsequently, these communication devices were used by representatives of the Russian Federation to conduct combat operations against Ukraine

- the post reads.

At the same time, the terminals themselves were located in temporarily occupied territory, where restrictions on their use are in effect. According to the available information, the men received payment for their services after transferring the authorization data for the terminals to the handler.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, they were served notices of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

All illegally connected terminals that were identified have been blocked. The legality of the verification of more than 40 additional devices is also being checked. At the request of the prosecution, the suspects were remanded in custody without the right to bail

- the post reads.

Recall

The Russian company "Bureau 1440," which is creating the low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation "Rassvet" as an analogue of Starlink, said it was ahead of schedule amid reports of problems with the launched spacecraft.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
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