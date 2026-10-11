In Lviv region, a man stabbed a TCC serviceman in the neck and fled

$44.8550.14
ukenru
07:23 PM • 1524 views
NATO commander calls on Europe to strengthen aid to Ukraine in response to Russian sabotage and cyberattacks
06:24 PM • 10141 views
Ukraine’s largest steel plant is preparing to completely halt production due to Russian strikes
05:35 PM • 12775 views
The EU will allocate additional funds to Ukraine for drones and missiles as early as this week – von der Leyen
04:39 PM • 16704 views
Zelenskyy supported the energy truce with Russia proposed by Trump and issued the relevant orders to the Armed Forces of UkraineVideo
04:17 PM • 17061 views
On October 12, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when there will be no electricity
03:43 PM • 16264 views
Zelenskyy discussed the ceasefire announced by Trump with European leaders; Ukraine "supports a ceasefire"
02:25 PM • 18064 views
Trump announced that an immediate "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia had come into effect
02:03 PM • 17442 views
Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections in Ukraine on condition of a full 60-day ceasefire
01:35 PM • 16742 views
The United States can no longer be relied upon: Trump sharply criticized in the European Parliament for attacking Zelenskyy
October 11, 12:50 PM • 15266 views
"Putin is a butcher; he will never be a friend of the United States" — Republicans criticized Trump's deal with Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
3.1m/s
77%
743mm
Popular news
Indonesia evacuated eight orangutans after fires on BorneoOctober 11, 10:28 AM • 16054 views
Cindy Crawford's son's former girlfriend shared touching memories of himOctober 11, 12:59 PM • 13400 views
No one in Kyiv knows anything about the "energy truce" announced by Trump – FT02:50 PM • 20084 views
Zelenskyy does not know about the start of the "energy truce" announced by Trump and asks to be informed when it begins02:55 PM • 18492 views
Ukrainians with accounts in EU banks will be checked under new rules — what will change03:30 PM • 14989 views
Publications
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holidayOctober 11, 10:54 AM • 34988 views
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 71455 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 91640 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 89449 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 92330 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Carney
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ivano-Frankivsk
Kharkiv Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legendary American singer Manilow interrupted the concert after two songs and canceled his next performance07:01 PM • 1580 views
Star of a popular American TV series breaks leg during filming – 3 other people injured05:25 PM • 4524 views
A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threat03:52 PM • 9484 views
Yaroslava Mahuchikh’s name immortalized in space: an asteroid near Jupiter named after the Ukrainian athlete02:14 PM • 11333 views
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo became a mother for the second time and shared a photo from the maternity hospital02:05 PM • 11380 views
Actual
Financial Times
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Series
The New York Times

In Lviv region, a man stabbed a TCC serviceman in the neck and fled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1410 views

In Sheptytskyi, a man stabbed a TCC serviceman in the neck during a document check. The victim is in intensive care, and the attacker is being sought.

In Lviv region, a man stabbed a TCC serviceman in the neck and fled

In the city of Sheptytskyi, Lviv region, an unidentified man attacked a servicemember of a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center while military registration documents were being checked. The injured servicemember, who sustained a neck wound, was hospitalized in intensive care, and the attacker is being sought. This was reported by the Lviv region police, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on October 11 at around 4:20 p.m. on Tarnavskoho Street, when a notification group was carrying out measures related to mobilization.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the man suddenly attacked the servicemember and struck him in the neck, likely with a knife. The assailant then fled the scene.

Police are searching for the attacker

Other members of the notification group provided the injured man with first aid and called an ambulance. The servicemember is currently in intensive care.

An investigative and operational team from the Sheptytskyi District Police Department, criminal investigation officers, and other Lviv region police officers have joined the search for the attacker.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the suspect's identity and the circumstances of the attack. The legal classification of the incident is currently being determined.

In Kyiv, a driver fled from the police and attacked patrol officers: he was shot04.10.26, 17:37 • 12240 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
TCC and SP
Lviv Oblast