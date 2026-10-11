In Lviv region, a man stabbed a TCC serviceman in the neck and fled

In the city of Sheptytskyi, Lviv region, an unidentified man attacked a servicemember of a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center while military registration documents were being checked. The injured servicemember, who sustained a neck wound, was hospitalized in intensive care, and the attacker is being sought. This was reported by the Lviv region police, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on October 11 at around 4:20 p.m. on Tarnavskoho Street, when a notification group was carrying out measures related to mobilization.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the man suddenly attacked the servicemember and struck him in the neck, likely with a knife. The assailant then fled the scene.

Police are searching for the attacker

Other members of the notification group provided the injured man with first aid and called an ambulance. The servicemember is currently in intensive care.

An investigative and operational team from the Sheptytskyi District Police Department, criminal investigation officers, and other Lviv region police officers have joined the search for the attacker.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the suspect's identity and the circumstances of the attack. The legal classification of the incident is currently being determined.

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