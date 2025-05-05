In Lviv region, a man allowed his young daughter to drive a car, and he filmed everything on video

In the Lviv region, a man allowed his underage daughter to drive a car and filmed everything on video. The girl's younger brother was in the car. This was reported by the Lviv region Patrol Police in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Police officers of the Lviv region have identified a man who put his young daughter behind the wheel - the report says.

In addition, law enforcement officers noted that the man's young son was in the passenger seat.

Fortunately, the children were not involved in an accident. The father was brought to administrative responsibility - the police said.

In particular, the incident became known from a video that actively began to spread on social networks. In the video, the man allowed a young girl to drive the car, and her brother was sitting next to her. The father filmed the event on video and suggested how to drive.

The police identified the 28-year-old man and brought him to justice. In particular, he was issued a resolution under Part 2 of Art. 126 of the Code of Administrative Offenses — transfer of control of a vehicle to a person who does not have the right to do so. In addition, juvenile police officers drew up a protocol under Part 1 of Art. 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses — failure to fulfill duties regarding the upbringing of children.

