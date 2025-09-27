In Lviv, an accident with injuries occurred on Horodotska and Patona streets: traffic is partially restricted

In Lviv, a road accident involving two cars occurred at the intersection of Horodotska and Paton streets, resulting in injuries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the patrol police of Lviv region.

Details

According to the police, due to the accident, traffic is partially restricted at the entrance to the city from Horodotska Street. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, and reverse traffic has been organized.

Drivers are asked to take this information into account when planning their route and to be careful on the road.

Recall

On September 25, a large-scale accident occurred in Lviv region. The Audi driver went into a ditch while overtaking a truck. As a result, three children were injured: a newborn, a five-year-old girl, and a seven-year-old boy.

In total, from January to August, 1968 people, including 119 children, died in road accidents in Ukraine, and 20463 people were injured. The most common cause of death was speeding.