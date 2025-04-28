$41.750.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Kyiv, the "Khreshchatyk" metro station is planning escalator repairs: the date has become known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

From April 28, scheduled major repairs of escalator No. 1, which leads to the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, will begin at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station. The repair will last until June.

In Kyiv, the "Khreshchatyk" metro station is planning escalator repairs: the date has become known

On Tuesday, April 28, scheduled major repairs of escalator No. 1 will begin at the Khreshchatyk metro station in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about the escalator leading to the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. The works will last until June of this year.

As noted in the KCSA, the escalator will be completely dismantled. The main elements will be dismantled, namely: the staircase, handrails, gearbox, traction chains, etc.

Each element of the escalator will be checked for wear and tear and compliance with technical requirements. If necessary, the part will be serviced or replaced, the KCSA said.

– said in the KCSA.

They added that, according to the regulations, major repairs are carried out every 10–12 years or after a run of 150,000 kilometers.

Let us remind you

During the construction of the metro in Vynohradar in Kyiv, a water pipe broke through. Employees are eliminating the consequences of the accident, Autostrada reported.

Also UNN reported that two 16-year-old boys were detained in Kyiv for traveling between subway cars. The police have already drawn up administrative materials for petty hooliganism and conducted a preventive conversation with the parents.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

