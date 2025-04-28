In Kyiv, the "Khreshchatyk" metro station is planning escalator repairs: the date has become known

On Tuesday, April 28, scheduled major repairs of escalator No. 1 will begin at the Khreshchatyk metro station in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about the escalator leading to the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. The works will last until June of this year.

As noted in the KCSA, the escalator will be completely dismantled. The main elements will be dismantled, namely: the staircase, handrails, gearbox, traction chains, etc.

Each element of the escalator will be checked for wear and tear and compliance with technical requirements. If necessary, the part will be serviced or replaced, the KCSA said. – said in the KCSA.

They added that, according to the regulations, major repairs are carried out every 10–12 years or after a run of 150,000 kilometers.

