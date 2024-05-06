In Kyiv, sappers neutralize warhead of the latest Russian X-69 missile

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a local resident discovered a warhead of an enemy X-69 precision-guided missile in a forest area. Sappers removed it from the soil and neutralized it on a blasting site. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

In Kyiv, a local resident noticed a suspicious object that looked like a missile part sticking out of the ground in a forest. The sappers of the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine thoroughly examined the area and removed the warhead of the X-69 precision-guided missile.

It is noted that since this is a newer weapon, it took longer for the SES to safely remove it from the ground, load it into a special vehicle, and transport it to the blasting site.

The SES urged to be as careful and cautious as possible:

watch your step;

pay attention to suspicious items;



do not touch them under any circumstances, call "101" immediately.



Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously spoke about the features of enemy X-69 missiles.

"The X-69 air-launched missile is the result of the X-59MK2 modification; it can be launched from fighters and bombers, and the range of carrier aircraft is extensive. The enemy began using this type of weapon on a more massive scale on the territory of Ukraine in 2023. A characteristic feature of the X-69 is the square hull section. In addition, the modified version has changed the range, flight speed, and warhead," Ruvin said.