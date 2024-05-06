ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Kyiv, sappers neutralize warhead of the latest Russian X-69 missile

In Kyiv, sappers neutralize warhead of the latest Russian X-69 missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27166 views

In Kyiv, sappers neutralized a warhead of Russia's latest X-69 precision-guided missile discovered by a local resident in Holosiivskyi district.

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a local resident discovered a warhead of an enemy X-69 precision-guided missile  in a forest area. Sappers removed  it from the soil and neutralized it on a  blasting site. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Details 

In Kyiv, a local resident noticed  a suspicious object that looked like a missile part sticking out of the ground in a forest.   The sappers of the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine thoroughly examined the area and removed the warhead of the X-69 precision-guided missile.  

 It is noted that since this is a newer weapon, it took longer for the SES to safely remove it from the ground, load it into a special vehicle, and transport it to the blasting site.  

The SES urged to be as careful and cautious as possible: 

  • watch your step;
  • pay attention to suspicious items;
  • do not touch them under any circumstances, call "101" immediately.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously spoke about the features of enemy X-69 missiles.

"The X-69 air-launched missile is the result of the X-59MK2 modification; it can be launched from fighters and bombers, and the range of carrier aircraft is extensive. The enemy began using this type of weapon on a more massive scale on the territory of Ukraine in 2023. A characteristic feature of the X-69 is the square hull section. In addition, the modified version has changed the range, flight speed, and warhead," Ruvin said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising