In Kyiv region, StateGeoCadastre officials were caught "cutting off" part of a school stadium for business.

Exclusive
01:31 PM • 4042 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 7676 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 16445 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 20772 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 21876 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 22137 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 17197 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 32299 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 71810 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 51314 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering Disinformation
General Staff: Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs on February 18
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
The iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Great Britain
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
The iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

In Kyiv region, StateGeoCadastre officials were caught "cutting off" part of a school stadium for business.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

The head of the Bila Tserkva StateGeoCadastre and her subordinate are suspected of appropriating part of a school stadium in Tomylivka village. They changed data in the State Land Cadastre, attaching communal land to a private plot for the construction of a hangar.

In Kyiv region, StateGeoCadastre officials were caught "cutting off" part of a school stadium for business.
Photo: Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has notified the head of the Bila Tserkva City and District Department of Derzhheokadastr and her subordinate of suspicion of misappropriating part of a communal land plot, specifically part of a school stadium. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the official, together with her subordinate, organized a scheme to misappropriate part of a school stadium in the center of Tomylivka village. They implemented it by unauthorizedly changing information in the automated systems of the State Land Cadastre - in particular, by adjusting the coordinates of the turning points of the land plot boundaries.

As a result of such actions, part of the communal land was effectively "annexed" to a private plot. Subsequently, the misappropriated territory was used for unauthorized construction of a hangar for agricultural machinery.

Currently, the suspects have been notified of suspicion under:

  • Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of another's property by abuse of official position, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons on a large scale;
    • Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems by a person who has access to them.

      The sanction of the incriminated articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from 5 to 8 years.

      The head of the Bila Tserkva City and District Derzhheokadastr has been remanded in custody - suspended from office. This decision was made to prevent obstruction of the investigation, possible destruction of evidence, or influence on witnesses.

      The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The prosecutor's office is taking measures to restore the rights of the territorial community and bring the perpetrators to justice

      - the prosecutor's office reported.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

