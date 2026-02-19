In Kyiv region, StateGeoCadastre officials were caught "cutting off" part of a school stadium for business.

Photo: Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has notified the head of the Bila Tserkva City and District Department of Derzhheokadastr and her subordinate of suspicion of misappropriating part of a communal land plot, specifically part of a school stadium. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the official, together with her subordinate, organized a scheme to misappropriate part of a school stadium in the center of Tomylivka village. They implemented it by unauthorizedly changing information in the automated systems of the State Land Cadastre - in particular, by adjusting the coordinates of the turning points of the land plot boundaries.

As a result of such actions, part of the communal land was effectively "annexed" to a private plot. Subsequently, the misappropriated territory was used for unauthorized construction of a hangar for agricultural machinery.

Currently, the suspects have been notified of suspicion under:

Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of another's property by abuse of official position, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons on a large scale;

Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems by a person who has access to them.

The sanction of the incriminated articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from 5 to 8 years.

The head of the Bila Tserkva City and District Derzhheokadastr has been remanded in custody - suspended from office. This decision was made to prevent obstruction of the investigation, possible destruction of evidence, or influence on witnesses.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The prosecutor's office is taking measures to restore the rights of the territorial community and bring the perpetrators to justice - the prosecutor's office reported.

