In Kyiv region, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling of an industrial enterprise for the fifth day

In the Kyiv region, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling of an industrial enterprise for the fifth day in a row. They are pouring water meter by meter on the remains of the building's structures, where burning is still ongoing in some places, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, for the fifth day in a row, rescuers have been continuously working at the site of the elimination of the consequences of the Russian shelling of an industrial enterprise in the city of Yahotyn, Boryspil district.

In conditions of constant danger, significant destruction, and a difficult situation, State Emergency Service specialists continue to perform extremely difficult work. Meter by meter, they pour water on the remains of the building's structures, where burning is still ongoing in some places. The work is significantly complicated by a large number of destroyed metal elements - they have to be cut and pulled apart with heavy engineering equipment to get to hidden pockets of fire.

In total, more than 50 rescuers and 12 units of equipment, including three water carriers and two tractors, are involved in the work.

Night drone attack by Russia in Yahotyn, Kyiv region: fire broke out at Roshen warehouse