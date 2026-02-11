In Kyiv region, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling of an industrial enterprise for the fifth day

$43.090.06
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 6372 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12341 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22241 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 21282 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 36203 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 36837 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32557 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32217 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25670 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 13394 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 17480 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 13391 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 17292 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 12693 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 1696 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 6024 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 10828 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22232 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 38166 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Odesa
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 3298 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 8294 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 28872 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 30404 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 29536 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
Shahed-136

In Kyiv region, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling of an industrial enterprise for the fifth day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

In Kyiv region, the consequences of the Russian shelling of an industrial enterprise in Yahotyn are being eliminated for the fifth day. Rescuers are dousing the remains of structures where burning continues, despite significant destruction.

In Kyiv region, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling of an industrial enterprise for the fifth day

In the Kyiv region, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling of an industrial enterprise for the fifth day in a row. They are pouring water meter by meter on the remains of the building's structures, where burning is still ongoing in some places, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, for the fifth day in a row, rescuers have been continuously working at the site of the elimination of the consequences of the Russian shelling of an industrial enterprise in the city of Yahotyn, Boryspil district.

In conditions of constant danger, significant destruction, and a difficult situation, State Emergency Service specialists continue to perform extremely difficult work. Meter by meter, they pour water on the remains of the building's structures, where burning is still ongoing in some places. The work is significantly complicated by a large number of destroyed metal elements - they have to be cut and pulled apart with heavy engineering equipment to get to hidden pockets of fire.

In total, more than 50 rescuers and 12 units of equipment, including three water carriers and two tractors, are involved in the work.

Night drone attack by Russia in Yahotyn, Kyiv region: fire broke out at Roshen warehouse07.02.26, 08:37 • 5711 views

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine