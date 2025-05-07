In Kyiv region, parents will be prosecuted for abandoning a baby in a bag on the street

In the Kyiv region, parents will be tried for leaving a newborn boy in a bag on the street to his own devices. They face up to three years of imprisonment. This was reported by the GUNP in the region on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Police have sent an indictment to the court against both parents for leaving a newborn child in danger. The defendants face up to three years in prison," the statement said.

It will be recalled that the incident occurred in early 2025 in the Obukhiv district.

"A 36-year-old pregnant woman gave birth to a boy without proper sanitary conditions in the house, and a 67-year-old biological father, who was present at the birth, cut the umbilical cord himself. Subsequently, acting in a prior conspiracy, the parents wrapped the newborn in bed linen and placed him in a checkered bag. They took the baby by car to the town of Bohuslav and left him in a helpless, life-threatening condition on the street near a private house," the statement said.

Investigators sent an indictment to the court against the woman (Part 2 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and the man (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

