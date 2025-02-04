Parents found who left a baby in a bag near Kyiv at the beginning of the year: what they face

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36618 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72566 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103643 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106924 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125237 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102652 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130797 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103609 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Parents found who left a baby in a bag near Kyiv at the beginning of the year: what they face

Parents found who left a baby in a bag near Kyiv at the beginning of the year: what they face

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38675 views

In Bohuslav, a 36-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man gave birth to a child at home and then left the baby in a bag near a private house. Police identified the parents and notified them of suspicion, the child is safe.

In Kyiv region, parents who left their newborn child to fend for themselves were served with a notice of suspicion, the regional police department said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, this is a case that became known on January 2. Then a newborn boy wrapped in bedding was found in a shopping bag in the city of Bohuslav by the owner of a private house.

Abandoned baby found in a bag near Kyiv: police search for mother02.01.25, 19:34 • 27427 views

Thanks to the help of concerned citizens, law enforcement officers promptly identified the child's mother and father.

Having the opportunity to seek medical attention, they decided to leave the baby in a dangerous condition, the police said.

In the Obukhiv district, a 36-year-old pregnant woman gave birth to a boy in a house without proper sanitary conditions, and the 67-year-old biological father, who was present at the birth, cut the umbilical cord himself. Subsequently (...) the parents wrapped the newborn in bedclothes and put him in a checkered bag. In a car, they took the baby to the city of Bohuslav and left him in a helpless, life-threatening condition on the street near a private house

- said Anatoliy Shchadylo, the head of the Kyiv police. 

According to the police, the baby's life and health are not in danger.

The parents were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (leaving a newborn child in danger).

The defendants face up to three years in prison.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

