Parents found who left a baby in a bag near Kyiv at the beginning of the year: what they face

In Kyiv region, parents who left their newborn child to fend for themselves were served with a notice of suspicion, the regional police department said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, this is a case that became known on January 2. Then a newborn boy wrapped in bedding was found in a shopping bag in the city of Bohuslav by the owner of a private house.

Abandoned baby found in a bag near Kyiv: police search for mother

Thanks to the help of concerned citizens, law enforcement officers promptly identified the child's mother and father.

Having the opportunity to seek medical attention, they decided to leave the baby in a dangerous condition, the police said.

In the Obukhiv district, a 36-year-old pregnant woman gave birth to a boy in a house without proper sanitary conditions, and the 67-year-old biological father, who was present at the birth, cut the umbilical cord himself. Subsequently (...) the parents wrapped the newborn in bedclothes and put him in a checkered bag. In a car, they took the baby to the city of Bohuslav and left him in a helpless, life-threatening condition on the street near a private house - said Anatoliy Shchadylo, the head of the Kyiv police.

According to the police, the baby's life and health are not in danger.

The parents were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (leaving a newborn child in danger).

The defendants face up to three years in prison.