In Kyiv region, IDP children enjoy attending local schools and kindergartens

Children living in the modular town for IDPs in Brovary, Kyiv region, are happy to attend local educational institutions because they are treated well and helped in everything. This was stated by Alina Boyar, the head of the section for the maintenance of temporary IDP structures of the Brovary-Blagoustriy utility company (the head of the modular town) in a commentary to UNN.

According to Alina Boyar, 30 children currently live in the modular town.

"We have a school and a kindergarten nearby, and the children like to go there. They are well received by local children, and the attitude of the educators and teachers is excellent, helping our displaced children to adapt. Many children who lived in our modular town went to school and kindergarten, and we have never had any complaints from either children or parents about bad treatment," said Alina Boyar.

The Brovary community pays considerable attention to the adaptation of displaced children.

"Currently, 661 and 1185 IDP children attend kindergartens and lyceums in our community, respectively. Our pre-school and educational institutions employ excellent educators, teachers, and psychologists who understand that these children have lost their homes, friends, and social circle. Our specialists make every effort to ensure that these children do not feel like strangers. Employees of the education department communicate with parents, convince them that children should communicate with their peers in real life, that offline learning and personal communication with teachers allows children to learn better. And most importantly, we take a clear position that there are no other people's children. No matter where they come from in Ukraine, they are all children of the Brovary community," Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN in a commentary .