Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Kyiv region, IDP children enjoy attending local schools and kindergartens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64224 views

The modular town of Brovary is home to 30 IDP children who enjoy attending local schools and kindergartens. The Brovary authorities pay considerable attention to the adaptation of IDPs, with 1846 IDP children studying in the community's educational institutions.

Children living in the modular town for IDPs in Brovary, Kyiv region, are happy to attend local educational institutions because they are treated well and helped in everything. This was stated by Alina Boyar, the head of the section for the maintenance of temporary IDP structures of the Brovary-Blagoustriy utility company (the head of the modular town) in a commentary to UNN.

According to Alina Boyar, 30 children currently live in the modular town.

"We have a school and a kindergarten nearby, and the children like to go there. They are well received by local children, and the attitude of the educators and teachers is excellent, helping our displaced children to adapt. Many children who lived in our modular town  went to school and kindergarten, and we have never had any complaints from either children or parents about bad treatment," said Alina Boyar.

Brovary authorities have never stood aside from IDPs' problems - head of modular town for IDPs25.09.24, 14:59 • 134336 views

Optional

The Brovary community pays considerable attention to the adaptation of displaced children.

"Currently, 661 and 1185 IDP children attend kindergartens and lyceums in our community, respectively. Our pre-school and educational institutions employ excellent educators, teachers, and psychologists who understand that these children have lost their homes, friends, and social circle. Our specialists make every effort to ensure that these children do not feel like strangers. Employees of the education department communicate with parents, convince them that children should communicate with their peers in real life, that offline learning and personal communication with teachers allows children to learn better. And most importantly, we take a clear position that there are no other people's children. No matter where they come from in Ukraine, they are all children of the Brovary community," Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN in a commentary .

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

