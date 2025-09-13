$41.310.10
In Kyiv region, a man set fire to a garage with the owner and a car inside because he was refused a cigarette

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

In Kyiv region, a man set fire to a garage where the owner and his car were located. The victim was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning, and the perpetrator faces up to 10 years in prison.

In Kyiv region, a man set fire to a garage with the owner and a car inside because he was refused a cigarette

In Kyiv region, a man set fire to a garage where the owner and his car were located. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv region.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred in the village of Kotsiubynske, Bucha district.

Law enforcement officers established that a conflict arose between the victim and the 38-year-old suspect due to suddenly arising hostile relations. In response to the opponent's refusal to light a cigarette, the attacker began to threaten physical violence and arson. To avoid danger, the victim locked himself in his garage, where his Volkswagen Polo car was located. The suspect, using paper he found nearby, set fire to the wooden doors of the garage, where the owner was.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the fire was extinguished by rescuers from the State Emergency Service. The garage premises and the car were damaged by fire. The victim was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning. Law enforcement officers detained the man at the scene in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators ... opened criminal proceedings on the fact of intentional damage to another's property by arson (Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). .,. The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison for the crime.

- added the police.

Recall

Recently, in the village of Kniazhychi, Kyiv region, a Lexus driver hit a 9-year-old girl who was walking along the roadside. The child was hospitalized with a fracture and bruises, and the driver was found to have 2.2 per mille of alcohol.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast