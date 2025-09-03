In Kyiv region, a man killed his underage sister with a knife: he was notified of suspicion

In Bila Tserkva, a 25-year-old man killed his 17-year-old sister during a family conflict. Police detained him at the scene and notified him of suspicion. He faces up to 15 years in prison, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast.

On September 2, around 3:30 PM, the Bila Tserkva District Police Department received a report from a local resident about the discovery of a girl's body on the stairs of an apartment building. Law enforcement officers established that a few hours before the incident, the suspect was at his residence in the apartment with his 17-year-old sister. As a result of the conflict, the perpetrator stabbed the girl - the post reads.

Law enforcement officers added that "the victim ran out of the apartment, trying to escape. However, the assailant caught up with her on the eastern landing and inflicted several more knife wounds, as a result of which the minor died." Law enforcement officers detained the killer and seized material evidence.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, notified the detainee of suspicion of intentional murder of a minor (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the police reported.

Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, wrote that in Bila Tserkva, a 25-year-old man during an argument killed his underage sister. The parents were not at home at the time of the incident, and the family itself had never come to the attention of law enforcement or social services as dysfunctional.