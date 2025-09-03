In Kyiv region, a man killed his underage sister with a knife: he was notified of suspicion

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
05:28 PM • 52 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 6314 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 10855 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 12568 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 26601 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 19493 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 21976 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21458 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23293 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 39632 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
58%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 249492 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 249150 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 240487 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 237258 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 231362 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 4642 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 26584 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 25423 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 39627 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 36787 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Vadym Filashkin
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 5706 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 25402 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 38763 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 41190 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 55183 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot

In Kyiv region, a man killed his underage sister with a knife: he was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

A 25-year-old man who killed his 17-year-old sister in Bila Tserkva has been notified of suspicion. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

In Kyiv region, a man killed his underage sister with a knife: he was notified of suspicion

In Bila Tserkva, a 25-year-old man killed his 17-year-old sister during a family conflict. Police detained him at the scene and notified him of suspicion. He faces up to 15 years in prison, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast.

On September 2, around 3:30 PM, the Bila Tserkva District Police Department received a report from a local resident about the discovery of a girl's body on the stairs of an apartment building. Law enforcement officers established that a few hours before the incident, the suspect was at his residence in the apartment with his 17-year-old sister. As a result of the conflict, the perpetrator stabbed the girl

- the post reads.

Law enforcement officers added that  "the victim ran out of the apartment, trying to escape. However, the assailant caught up with her on the eastern landing and inflicted several more knife wounds, as a result of which the minor died." Law enforcement officers detained the killer and seized material evidence.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, notified the detainee of suspicion of intentional murder of a minor (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the police reported.

Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, wrote that in Bila Tserkva, a 25-year-old man during an argument killed his underage sister. The parents were not at home at the time of the incident, and the family itself had never come to the attention of law enforcement or social services as dysfunctional.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva