Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv region, a man detonated a grenade during a police call: five law enforcement officers wounded, attacker killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

In the village of Mykhailivka-Rubizhivka, a man threw a live grenade at law enforcement officers who arrived on a domestic violence call. As a result of the explosion, five police officers were wounded, and the assailant died on the spot.

In the village of Mykhailivka-Rubeshivka, Kyiv region, during a call regarding domestic violence, a 41-year-old man threw a combat grenade at law enforcement officers. As a result of the explosion, five police officers were injured, and the perpetrator himself died. An arsenal of weapons was found in his house. The investigation is ongoing. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

Details

As stated, on July 12 at 10:33 PM, an 18-year-old girl contacted the police and reported that in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubeshivka, her father was threatening her and her family with a grenade and firearms.

When law enforcement officers entered the house, the man activated a combat grenade and threw it at the police officers. After the explosion, police officers fired at the attacker - he died at the scene.

As a result of the grenade explosion, five police officers received shrapnel wounds. The injured were taken to the hospital for necessary assistance.

- the police report.

During the search, law enforcement officers note, four pistols, a pyrotechnic grenade, a hunting rifle, and a knife were found and seized in the household. Investigators opened a criminal proceeding. SBI employees continue to work at the scene.

In Vinnytsia, a driver under the influence of drugs hit a girl at a pedestrian crossing7/13/25, 12:56 AM • 4990 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Hand grenade
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
