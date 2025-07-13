In Vinnytsia, a driver under the influence of drugs hit a girl at a pedestrian crossing

Law enforcement officers detained the driver who hit a female pedestrian in Vinnytsia. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Vinnytsia Oblast Police.

Details

It is noted that the road accident occurred on the morning of July 12 on A. Pervozvannoho Street.

A 32-year-old driver of a Renault car hit a 22-year-old girl who was crossing the road at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. During the examination, the man showed signs of drug intoxication - the report says.

It is indicated that the driver was detained in a procedural manner. He will remain in a temporary detention facility until a notice of suspicion is served and a preventive measure is chosen. The victim has been hospitalized.

A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the road accident under Part 2 of Article 286-1 (Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the police added.

They clarified that the sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of five to eight years.

Recall

In Zhytomyr, a law enforcement officer is suspected of causing a fatal accident while intoxicated, crashing into a concrete support. As a result of the accident, a 16-year-old girl died, and other passengers were hospitalized.

