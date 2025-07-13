In Vinnytsia, a driver under the influence of drugs hit a girl at a pedestrian crossing
In Vinnytsia, a 32-year-old driver was detained who, on July 12, hit a 22-year-old girl at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. The man showed signs of drug intoxication, and the victim was hospitalized.
Law enforcement officers detained the driver who hit a female pedestrian in Vinnytsia. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Vinnytsia Oblast Police.
It is noted that the road accident occurred on the morning of July 12 on A. Pervozvannoho Street.
A 32-year-old driver of a Renault car hit a 22-year-old girl who was crossing the road at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. During the examination, the man showed signs of drug intoxication
It is indicated that the driver was detained in a procedural manner. He will remain in a temporary detention facility until a notice of suspicion is served and a preventive measure is chosen. The victim has been hospitalized.
A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the road accident under Part 2 of Article 286-1 (Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine
They clarified that the sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of five to eight years.
