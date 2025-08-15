In Kyiv, people gathered in front of the US Embassy, demanding an exchange of prisoners, not territories.

On the eve of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Ukrainians gathered near the US Embassy in Kyiv to remind the world: war is about human lives, not about trading lands. Protesters demanded the release of all prisoners and emphasized the need for Ukraine's participation in the negotiations. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

About a hundred people gathered near the American embassy in Kyiv on the eve of the meeting between the leaders of the United States and Russia. The main demand is to stop any talks about territorial concessions and focus on the release of prisoners of war and civilians held by Russia.

"We need to exchange people, not land," the protesters declared, holding signs in English and Ukrainian to convey the message directly to the American audience. One banner read: "No land exchange — we demand POW exchange for all."

Photo: Rebecca Wright/CNN

Among the protesters were relatives of prisoners, former captives, and those whose loved ones went missing after the occupation of Crimea in 2014. The organizers handed a letter to the US embassy with a request for it to reach Donald Trump's desk.

Valentyna Vyhinna, 62, came with a photograph of her son, a defender of Azovstal, who was captured by the Russians in May 2022.

"Ukraine must be present at the negotiations," she emphasized. "It seems Trump is going two ways — you never know what he will decide. We hope for the best."

Denys Nerovnyi, 25, who returned from Russian captivity only a month ago after three years, doubts the effectiveness of the meeting.

"I don't think Putin and Trump will agree on anything today," he said.

Another protester, Raisa Kolchena, whose relatives are fighting at the front, does not hide her skepticism:

"I don't think Trump will help us. He has his own interests. It's very bad that Ukraine is not at the negotiating table. We need to exchange people, not land."

In addition, on Thursday, the streets of Anchorage (Alaska) were filled with protesters holding Ukrainian flags, expressing their position ahead of the planned summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The protesters declared unwavering support for Ukraine and at the same time expressed doubt about the American president's ability to reach constructive agreements with the head of the Kremlin. Some participants emphasized that for an honest and balanced dialogue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must also be involved in the negotiations.

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.