Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
In Kyiv, people gathered in front of the US Embassy, demanding an exchange of prisoners, not territories.

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainians gathered near the US Embassy in Kyiv. The protest took place on the eve of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On the eve of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Ukrainians gathered near the US Embassy in Kyiv to remind the world: war is about human lives, not about trading lands. Protesters demanded the release of all prisoners and emphasized the need for Ukraine's participation in the negotiations. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

About a hundred people gathered near the American embassy in Kyiv on the eve of the meeting between the leaders of the United States and Russia. The main demand is to stop any talks about territorial concessions and focus on the release of prisoners of war and civilians held by Russia.

"We need to exchange people, not land," the protesters declared, holding signs in English and Ukrainian to convey the message directly to the American audience. One banner read: "No land exchange — we demand POW exchange for all."

It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting15.08.25, 12:48 • 40692 views

Among the protesters were relatives of prisoners, former captives, and those whose loved ones went missing after the occupation of Crimea in 2014. The organizers handed a letter to the US embassy with a request for it to reach Donald Trump's desk.

Valentyna Vyhinna, 62, came with a photograph of her son, a defender of Azovstal, who was captured by the Russians in May 2022.

"Ukraine must be present at the negotiations," she emphasized. "It seems Trump is going two ways — you never know what he will decide. We hope for the best."

Denys Nerovnyi, 25, who returned from Russian captivity only a month ago after three years, doubts the effectiveness of the meeting.

"I don't think Putin and Trump will agree on anything today," he said.

Another protester, Raisa Kolchena, whose relatives are fighting at the front, does not hide her skepticism:

"I don't think Trump will help us. He has his own interests. It's very bad that Ukraine is not at the negotiating table. We need to exchange people, not land."

In addition, on Thursday, the streets of Anchorage (Alaska) were filled with protesters holding Ukrainian flags, expressing their position ahead of the planned summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The protesters declared unwavering support for Ukraine and at the same time expressed doubt about the American president's ability to reach constructive agreements with the head of the Kremlin. Some participants emphasized that for an honest and balanced dialogue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must also be involved in the negotiations.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

