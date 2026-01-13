In Kyiv Oblast, the circumstances of a dog's death, whose body showed injuries, are being investigated

Kyiv region police are investigating the circumstances of animal cruelty in Bucha district. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

The police received a report from a woman that she found a dog she was caring for dead in the village of Muzychi. According to the applicant, there were several wounds on the animal's body. - the message says.

Police officers registered the appeal in the Unified Register of Applications and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Incidents.

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting a check. After all the circumstances of the incident are established, a legal qualification will be provided.

