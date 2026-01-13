In Kyiv Oblast, the circumstances of a dog's death, whose body showed injuries, are being investigated

$43.260.18
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
08:22 AM • 11272 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 15985 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 28223 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 45475 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 34751 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33235 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 55694 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22983 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23658 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlierVideoJanuary 13, 04:01 AM • 11575 views
Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - AxiosJanuary 13, 05:14 AM • 5808 views
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 4324 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt08:16 AM • 14230 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 12529 views
In Kyiv Oblast, the circumstances of a dog's death, whose body showed injuries, are being investigated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

In Kyiv Oblast, the police are investigating the circumstances of animal cruelty. A deceased dog with injuries was found in the village of Muzychi.

In Kyiv Oblast, the circumstances of a dog's death, whose body showed injuries, are being investigated

Kyiv region police are investigating the circumstances of animal cruelty in Bucha district. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

The police received a report from a woman that she found a dog she was caring for dead in the village of Muzychi. According to the applicant, there were several wounds on the animal's body.

- the message says.

Police officers registered the appeal in the Unified Register of Applications and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Incidents.

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting a check. After all the circumstances of the incident are established, a legal qualification will be provided.

Near Lviv, an SUV ran over a dog twice: police are investigating10.01.26, 14:34 • 3919 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Animals
Kyiv Oblast