In Kyiv it was ordered to prohibit the evacuation of cars during air alerts: what you need to know
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachенко, has prohibited the evacuation of private vehicles during air alerts in Kyiv. The exception is if the vehicle obstructs the movement of emergency services and ambulances.
The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachенко, has directed the city authorities to prohibit the evacuation of vehicles during air raid alerts in Kyiv. Tkachенко reported this on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.
Details
"As previously announced - I have given an official instruction to stop the temporary detention, that is, the evacuation, of private cars during air raid alerts," Tkachенко wrote.
Tkachенко instructed that "in order to ensure the safety of citizens during air raid alerts in the city of Kyiv, measures should be taken to stop the temporary detention of vehicles by parking inspectors of the Kyiv Territorial Control Department during air raid alerts declared in the established manner."
The document states that vehicles can be evacuated during alerts if they obstruct the movement of rescue, special, military vehicles, as well as ambulances.
The prohibition on the evacuation of vehicles is planned for the period of martial law. The instruction has been sent to the Deputy Head of the KCSA for self-government powers, Konstantin Usov, and to the Kyiv City Territorial Control Department, Mykhailo Budilov.
Reminder
This week, the issue of public transport movement and the operation of bridges during air raid alerts was to be considered in Kyiv. The evacuation of private transport, passes, and the demolition of kiosks near the metro were also to be discussed.