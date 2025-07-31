$41.770.02
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM • 21890 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 156590 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 88667 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 88364 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 86801 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 131514 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 55591 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 78404 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67720 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, half of the 56 apartments were destroyed as a result of a missile hitting an entrance - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

In Kyiv, half of the apartments in the building were destroyed as a result of the impact. Rescuers are communicating with a man under the rubble, giving him water.

In Kyiv, half of the 56 apartments were destroyed as a result of a missile hitting an entrance - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Kyiv, half of the 56 apartments were destroyed as a result of a hit on a residential building. The rescue of a man who is currently under the rubble is still ongoing, but rescuers can already communicate with him and give him water, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

56 apartments in this entrance, which is half destroyed, collapsed. At the moment, we are conducting search and rescue operations at two locations in the city of Kyiv. We have started emergency rescue operations at six locations.

- Klymenko reported.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported that the rescue of a man who is under concrete rubble is currently underway. Rescuers are already communicating with him and can give him water.

On the first floor, a man is trapped in a concrete vault. This is very delicate work for our rescuers. We need to cut a tunnel in this concrete space. His head has already been freed, and they are communicating with him. They can give him water. But we will see how long it takes. It can take an hour, maybe an hour and a half.

 - the minister noted.

Addition

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including jet "Shaheds", and then by missiles. Among the injured were nine children, which is the largest number in one night since the beginning of the war.

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, it is currently known about 7 dead. Earlier, 6 dead and 82 injured were known in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack.

One man was rescued from under the rubble of the entrance destroyed by the Russian strike.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarKyiv
Shahed-136
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kyiv