In Kyiv, half of the 56 apartments were destroyed as a result of a missile hitting an entrance - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Kyiv, half of the 56 apartments were destroyed as a result of a hit on a residential building. The rescue of a man who is currently under the rubble is still ongoing, but rescuers can already communicate with him and give him water, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

56 apartments in this entrance, which is half destroyed, collapsed. At the moment, we are conducting search and rescue operations at two locations in the city of Kyiv. We have started emergency rescue operations at six locations. - Klymenko reported.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported that the rescue of a man who is under concrete rubble is currently underway. Rescuers are already communicating with him and can give him water.

On the first floor, a man is trapped in a concrete vault. This is very delicate work for our rescuers. We need to cut a tunnel in this concrete space. His head has already been freed, and they are communicating with him. They can give him water. But we will see how long it takes. It can take an hour, maybe an hour and a half. - the minister noted.

Addition

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including jet "Shaheds", and then by missiles. Among the injured were nine children, which is the largest number in one night since the beginning of the war.

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, it is currently known about 7 dead. Earlier, 6 dead and 82 injured were known in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack.

One man was rescued from under the rubble of the entrance destroyed by the Russian strike.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.