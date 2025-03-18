In Kyiv, during an alarm, the movement of metro trains on the ground section will be limited - KCSA
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv Metro will continue to operate as normal for the time being. During an air raid, the movement of trains on the ground section of the metro will be limited.
Addition
In Kyiv, it was decided not to stop the movement of ground public transport during air raid alerts. This innovation is intended to ensure the stability of movement around the city.