In Kyiv, children were not allowed into school because of shorts: the police started a check

At Gymnasium No. 109 in Kyiv, the principal did not allow students into the school because they were wearing shorts, which caused a conflict with parents. Law enforcement registered the incident and forwarded the statements to the Pechersk police department to clarify all circumstances, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv Patrol Police.

A video filmed near Gymnasium No. 109 in Kyiv was circulated on Telegram channels. In it, the principal of the educational institution entered into an argument with parents and did not allow children into the school, "because they were in shorts."

Parents, who insisted that there are currently no legal restrictions on clothing in Ukraine, called the police.

"The children just sat by the gate, and on top of that, an alarm started that lasted 4 hours, but the children were still not allowed in, they were sent home to change," the post says.

Law enforcement confirmed that the incident occurred on September 2 at 8:17 AM. A report about a conflict between parents and the school principal was received on the 112 special line. Patrol officers arrived at the scene.

"Subsequently, the participants in the event expressed a desire to write statements, which the patrol officers forwarded to the Pechersk police department. The police are clarifying all the circumstances of the conflict," law enforcement reported, adding that the patrol officers finished their work at the scene of the call at 9:03 AM.

"During the conflict in Kyiv, an air raid alert was not officially declared," law enforcement added.

