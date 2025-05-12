In Kyiv, a teacher threatened a 7th-grader: police conducted an inspection in one of the capital's lyceums

In one of the capital's lyceums, the police conducted an inspection after a report of a teacher's "harsh form of communication" with one of the students. All the details of the incident are being established, while the educational institution has launched its own internal investigation. This was reported by the Kyiv police, reports UNN.

During the monitoring of the social network, juvenile police officers of the Dnipro police department conducted a video in which a teacher in the educational institution communicates with a minor boy in a harsh form, promising to "activate the topic", - the message says.

Law enforcement officers visited the educational institution and found that the participants in the conflict were a 12-year-old 7th grade student and a lyceum teacher.

As noted, juvenile police officers interviewed the teacher, the administration of the institution and are currently communicating with the teenager and his parents.

All the details of the incident are being established, issues regarding legal qualification are being resolved. At the same time, an internal investigation has been launched at the lyceum regarding this fact - added the police.

They filmed a man on a mobile phone while he was drowning: police are looking for teenagers in Dnipro