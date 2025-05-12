They filmed a man on a mobile phone while he was drowning: police are looking for teenagers in Dnipro

In Dnipro, teenagers were filming a man while he was drowning in a city quarry. Law enforcement officers are currently identifying the "operators". The issue of opening a criminal investigation for failure to provide assistance in circumstances that threaten life is being resolved. This is reported by the Dnipropetrovsk region police, reports UNN.

The police are identifying teenagers who filmed a man in a quarry pond in the city of Dnipro on a mobile phone. On May 10, his body was found lifeless by local residents and reported to the police - the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers add that after the incident, a video was circulated on social networks, presumably filmed before the man's death. However, according to them, no assistance was provided to the deceased.

The issue of opening a criminal investigation under Art. 136 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (failure to assist a person in a life-threatening condition) is being decided on the specified fact - added the police.

