Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

They filmed a man on a mobile phone while he was drowning: police are looking for teenagers in Dnipro

Kyiv

 • 372 views

In Dnipro, the police are investigating the fact that teenagers filmed a drowning man in a quarry. The issue of opening a criminal proceeding for failure to assist a person in danger is being resolved.

They filmed a man on a mobile phone while he was drowning: police are looking for teenagers in Dnipro

In Dnipro, teenagers were filming a man while he was drowning in a city quarry. Law enforcement officers are currently identifying the "operators". The issue of opening a criminal investigation for failure to provide assistance in circumstances that threaten life is being resolved. This is reported by the Dnipropetrovsk region police, reports UNN.

The police are identifying teenagers who filmed a man in a quarry pond in the city of Dnipro on a mobile phone. On May 10, his body was found lifeless by local residents and reported to the police 

- the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers add that after the incident, a video was circulated on social networks, presumably filmed before the man's death. However, according to them, no assistance was provided to the deceased.

The issue of opening a criminal investigation under Art. 136 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (failure to assist a person in a life-threatening condition) is being decided on the specified fact 

- added the police.

Police were called and explosives were detonated near Rivne: young men were detained for a terrorist attack ordered by the rashists12.05.25, 10:28 • 3326 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
