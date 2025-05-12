Police were called and explosives were detonated near Rivne: young men were detained for a terrorist attack ordered by the rashists

Law enforcement officers detained Russian agents who tried to blow up a police unit near Rivne, they turned out to be two 18-year-old residents of Rivne, the SBU, the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, UNN writes.

The Security Service and the National Police detained accomplices of the Russian Federation, who, on the orders of the rashists, committed a terrorist act against law enforcement officers in the Rivne region. According to the case files, the defendants tried to blow up a police unit that arrived at a fake call to 102 in an abandoned building outside the city - reported in the SBU.

Details

During the call to the emergency line, an anonymous person, as indicated, "reported that a human body with signs of violent death had allegedly been found there." "Upon the arrival of police officers at the scene, an explosion occurred. Thanks to the professional actions of law enforcement officers, no one was injured," the SBU noted.

As the police clarified, young men recruited by Russian special services tried to blow up the investigative task force. "Law enforcement officers began to inspect the premises and, going up to the second floor, heard a click characteristic of the operation of a grenade fuse. The police reacted quickly and managed to run away, and a few seconds later an explosion occurred. Fortunately, no one was injured," the police said.

"Employees of the SBU and the National Police "hot on the trail" detained the perpetrators of the terrorist attack. They turned out to be two 18-year-old residents of Rivne, who were carrying out the order of the Russian special service," the statement reads.

According to the SBU, in order to commit the crime, they made two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) according to the instructions of the occupiers, which were equipped with combat grenades, nuts and telephones for remote detonation.

"All the components of the terrorists were taken from the cache, the coordinates of which were received from the Russian curator via messenger," the SBU said.

"Further, on his instructions, the young men disguised an "explosive trap" at the site of the planned terrorist attack. In order to track the arrival of the police unit, the defendants installed motion sensors and video cameras with remote access for Russian special services," the special service reported.

It is noted that after preparing the explosion, "the terrorists dispersed to their homes, where they hoped to "lie low" and receive the promised cryptocurrency transfer from the occupiers, but in vain".



"The young men were promised to transfer 2,000 US dollars to a crypto wallet for committing the terrorist attack, which the suspects never received," the Prosecutor General's Office specified.

Law enforcement officers detained both defendants at their places of residence. In addition, during the inspection of the scene of the terrorist attack, a second IED was found, which did not work after attempts to activate it by the Rashists, the SBU noted.

Currently, SBU investigators have informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

"At the request of the prosecutor's office, the suspects were chosen preventive measures in the form of detention without the right to bail," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

As the SBU noted, the perpetrators are in custody and face up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

An investigation is underway to bring to justice all persons involved in the terrorist attack.

