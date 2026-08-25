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In Kyiv, a man will stand trial for fraud involving the apartment of surgeon Shalimov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

The accused forged documents for Oleksandr Shalimov’s apartment and sold it for more than UAH 4.8 million. The property has been seized.

In Kyiv, a man will stand trial for fraud involving the apartment of surgeon Shalimov
Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

In Kyiv, an indictment has been submitted to the court against a man accused of illegally taking possession of the apartment of prominent Ukrainian surgeon Oleksandr Shalimov. The value of the property is estimated at more than UAH 4.8 million. The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reports this, according to UNN.

Details

In Kyiv, a man will stand trial for fraud involving the apartment of prominent Ukrainian surgeon Oleksandr Shalimov. Prosecutors from the Obolonskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv have submitted to the court an indictment against a man accused of fraudulently taking possession of the apartment where the renowned doctor lived and where his relatives later lived

- the post says.

According to the investigation, the apartment in Obolon was allocated to the academician at one time by the Mayor of Kyiv. After the surgeon’s death, his wife lived there, and after her death, a female relative of the woman lived there, but they never formalized ownership of the property.

Taking advantage of this situation, members of the fraudulent scheme forged documents according to which the accused had allegedly invested money in the apartment during its construction as early as 2005. On the basis of these documents and information that ownership of the apartment was not registered to anyone, in the summer of 2024 the accused registered ownership of the property through a private notary. The very next day, he sold the apartment, and some time later the new owner resold the property to a legal entity

 - the post says.

According to an expert appraisal, the value of the apartment, which was supposed to become municipal property after the death of the doctor and his wife, amounts to more than UAH 4.8 million. The apartment has currently been seized.

The actions of the accused, who registered ownership of the apartment in his own name and immediately sold it, have been classified as document forgery, fraud on an especially large scale, and legalization of property obtained through criminal means

- the post says.

We would like to remind you

Two residents of the Kyiv region have been notified of suspicion of fraudulently taking possession of an apartment in Kyiv and a house with a land plot in Bucha District, with a total value of UAH 5.6 million. According to the investigation, the victim was persuaded to re-register the property by staging his detention and threatening him with alleged confiscation through the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

Alla Kiosak

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