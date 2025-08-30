In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 2006 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 19620 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 39805 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 137111 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 71000 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 61834 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 83871 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 245706 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 203053 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 97014 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3m/s
23%
748mm
Popular news
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damagedAugust 30, 04:55 AM • 55336 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM • 58542 views
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhoto08:35 AM • 10432 views
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight09:00 AM • 6420 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM • 13974 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 5852 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 157899 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 163444 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 245728 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 203068 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 71349 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 205593 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 231047 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 230053 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 212828 views
Actual
Starlink
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT

In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2018 views

A 36-year-old Kyiv resident survived after falling from the 19th floor onto a parked car in the Dnipro district. He was hospitalized with severe injuries, likely after a suicide attempt.

In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car

In the Dnipro district of the capital, a 36-year-old Kyiv resident fell from the 19th floor and landed on a car parked in the yard. The man was hospitalized with severe injuries, the press service of the National Police of Kyiv told UNN journalist.

Photos of the incident that happened today in Kyiv are circulating online. A guy who fell from the 19th floor of a high-rise building onto a parked car survived.

"The incident happened today in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. The probable cause was an attempted suicide, as he replied that he "doesn't want to live." He has been hospitalized. The injuries are serious: closed craniocerebral injury, closed abdominal injury, and closed chest injury," the press service of the police of the Dnipro district of the capital told a UNN journalist.

The press service also indicated that "the man was born in 1989."

Murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy: gunman fired 4 shots to the chest30.08.25, 15:27 • 4152 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv