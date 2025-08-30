In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car
Kyiv • UNN
A 36-year-old Kyiv resident survived after falling from the 19th floor onto a parked car in the Dnipro district. He was hospitalized with severe injuries, likely after a suicide attempt.
In the Dnipro district of the capital, a 36-year-old Kyiv resident fell from the 19th floor and landed on a car parked in the yard. The man was hospitalized with severe injuries, the press service of the National Police of Kyiv told UNN journalist.
Photos of the incident that happened today in Kyiv are circulating online. A guy who fell from the 19th floor of a high-rise building onto a parked car survived.
"The incident happened today in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. The probable cause was an attempted suicide, as he replied that he "doesn't want to live." He has been hospitalized. The injuries are serious: closed craniocerebral injury, closed abdominal injury, and closed chest injury," the press service of the police of the Dnipro district of the capital told a UNN journalist.
The press service also indicated that "the man was born in 1989."
