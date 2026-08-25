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In Kyiv, a man stole a safe containing cash and valuables worth UAH 2 million from his neighbor and buried it in a forest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

A 47-year-old Kyiv resident stole a safe containing money and valuables worth UAH 2 million from his neighbor. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

In Kyiv, a man stole a safe containing cash and valuables worth UAH 2 million from his neighbor and buried it in a forest

In Kyiv, a 47-year-old man stole a safe containing money and valuables worth approximately UAH 2 million from his neighbor’s apartment and then buried it in a forest. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

A Kyiv resident reported the theft of a safe from his apartment. It contained money and valuables worth approximately UAH 2 million in total. The perpetrator turned out to be the victim’s 47-year-old neighbor.

The pre-trial investigation established that, the day before, the applicant’s son had accidentally left a backpack containing the keys to his own apartment in the neighbor’s car. Taking advantage of this, the suspect waited until the neighbors left home, used the keys to unlock the front door of their apartment, and stole the safe containing money and valuables. He locked the door and put the keys back in the backpack. Later, the perpetrator drove outside the capital and buried the stolen property in a forest, keeping some of the money for himself for "minor expenses" 

– the police reported.

The law enforcement officers have now located and detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators notified him of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine— theft committed on an especially large scale. The article carries a sentence of up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

For the duration of the investigation, the court chose detention as the preventive measure for the suspect, with the right to post bail of nearly UAH 666,000.

We remind you

Law enforcement officers in the Dnipropetrovsk region exposed and detained participants in a fraudulent scheme who offered people the opportunity to invest in profitable commercial projects and earn substantial returns, but ultimately appropriated EUR 600,000. 

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv