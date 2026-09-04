In Kyiv, a man detonated a munition on the street; there are injured people

$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
07:32 PM • 556 views
Witkoff and Kushner are taking a proposal to Moscow and Kyiv to end the war — Trump
04:48 PM • 16547 views
Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy
September 4, 01:16 PM • 30294 views
A Russian drone struck the SBU building in central Kyiv; it was directed at the head's office — Zelenskyy
September 4, 12:35 PM • 28891 views
Budanov does not expect conditions for a ceasefire to emerge before spring, but announced U.S.-mediated talks — NYT
Exclusive
September 4, 12:14 PM • 26389 views
Ukraine and Poland are considering the possibility of hosting one of the upcoming World Cups — what the Ministry of Sport saysPhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 39781 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 37162 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 32747 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
September 4, 09:47 AM • 17288 views
"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports
September 4, 06:45 AM • 24327 views
2000 hryvnias in circulation from today — what are the features, and will inflation rise?PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2.3m/s
59%
745mm
Popular news
Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026VideoSeptember 4, 10:00 AM • 36769 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 40760 views
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhoto02:28 PM • 25161 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideo04:24 PM • 15605 views
The US called on Ukraine and russia to suspend strikes during Witkoff’s and Kushner’s visits to moscow and Kyiv — media reports05:22 PM • 6034 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhoto02:28 PM • 25297 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 39781 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 37162 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 32747 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 40883 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideo04:24 PM • 15717 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 42503 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 39100 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 38343 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 56299 views
Actual
Film
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Instagram
Series

In Kyiv, a man detonated a munition on the street; there are injured people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

In Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, a man detonated a munition and was injured. Three other people were also injured; the police are investigating the circumstances.

In Kyiv, a man detonated a munition on the street; there are injured people

In Kyiv, a man detonated a munition on the street, four people were injured, and police are working at the scene, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

According to preliminary data, the man activated a munition on the street, sustaining bodily injuries in the resulting detonation. In addition to him, three people who were nearby were also injured. 

Threatened to blow up a high-rise building with gas and a grenade – a hooligan was detained in Kyiv15.05.26, 14:54 • 3670 views

An investigative and operational team from the local unit and explosives experts are at the scene. Medical personnel are providing assistance to the injured. 

All the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

In Odesa region, a man with AWOL status detonated a grenade during a document check05.07.26, 14:24 • 4320 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv