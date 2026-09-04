In Kyiv, a man detonated a munition on the street; there are injured people

In Kyiv, a man detonated a munition on the street, four people were injured, and police are working at the scene, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

According to preliminary data, the man activated a munition on the street, sustaining bodily injuries in the resulting detonation. In addition to him, three people who were nearby were also injured.

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An investigative and operational team from the local unit and explosives experts are at the scene. Medical personnel are providing assistance to the injured.

All the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

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