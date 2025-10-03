$41.280.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kyiv, a Belarusian faces up to 12 years in prison for drugs worth a million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv exposed a citizen of Belarus who was storing a significant amount of narcotic substances with the intention of further distribution.

In Kyiv, a Belarusian faces up to 12 years in prison for drugs worth a million hryvnias

A citizen of Belarus, who was exposed for storing a significant batch of drugs with the intent of further sale, will face trial in the capital. The value of the seized psychotropic substances on the "black" market exceeds one million hryvnias. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Sviatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 43-year-old man, who has been living in Ukraine for over a decade, acquired over 2 kg of the psychotropic substance PVP in June of this year. The drugs were planned to be sold in small doses.

The retail price of the psychotropic substances seized from him on the "black" market is over 1 million hryvnias. The man was detained at the moment he picked up the purchased batch of drugs in a forest belt 

– reported the capital's prosecutor's office. 

Law enforcement officers detained him while he was retrieving the batch from a "stash" in a forest belt. The suspect's property has already been seized.

The indictment has been sent to court under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. If found guilty, the man faces 9 to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation in the case was conducted by the investigative department of the Sviatoshyn Police Department of Kyiv.

Stepan Haftko

Kyiv Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Belarus
Ukraine
Kyiv