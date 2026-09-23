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In Kyiv, 8 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack; a UAV struck a gas station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2138 views

Eight people were injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack, and three were hospitalized. In the Holosiivskyi district, a drone struck a gas station, and fires broke out in the capital.

In Kyiv, 8 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack; a UAV struck a gas station

At least 8 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, 3 of whom were hospitalized. In the morning, a UAV strike on a gas station was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district; fires also broke out in several districts of the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, UNN reports.

Details

According to the mayor, air defenses were operating in the capital as early as the evening of September 22 due to an attack by Russian drones. It was then reported that 8 people had been injured: 3 wounded people were hospitalized, while the others received medical assistance on an outpatient basis or at the scene.

On the morning of September 23, Klitschko said that in the Solomianskyi district, debris had reportedly fallen on an area between residential buildings. Later, a fire was recorded there on the premises of a transport company.

A UAV struck a gas station in the Holosiivskyi district

A fire also broke out in warehouse premises in the Holosiivskyi district.

A UAV strike on a gas station in the Holosiivskyi district

— Klitschko said.

Emergency services are working at the sites affected by the Russian attack.

Another strike after the July attack: Russians destroyed the "Snow Panda" warehouse22.09.26, 21:03 • 2674 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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Vitali Klitschko
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