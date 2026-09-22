Another strike after the July attack: Russians destroyed the "Snow Panda" warehouse

The Russians completely destroyed the warehouse complex of the well-known Ukrainian paper-products manufacturer "Snow Panda" in a second strike; people survived the attack. The company reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

It should be noted that at the beginning of July, a Russian attack caused significant damage to the enterprise's production and warehouse complex in Odesa Oblast.

"On September 22, our warehouse complex was completely destroyed for the second time as a result of an enemy strike," the company reported.

The manufacturer emphasized that, despite the extensive destruction, the most important thing is that people survived.

The company has not yet disclosed the exact extent of the material damage, the quantity of products that were stored at the facility at the time of the attack, or the extent to which the new destruction may affect production, logistics, and the supply of goods to retail chains. It has also not yet specified what type of weapon the Russian forces used to carry out the second strike on the facility.

It should be noted that the enterprise was still dealing with the aftermath of the previous strike, which occurred at the beginning of summer.

What is known about the previous strike

On July 1, Russia launched a missile strike on the production and warehouse complex of "Snow Panda" in Odesa Oblast. As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out on the enterprise's premises, and part of the production and warehouse facilities was effectively destroyed. The company reported serious damage to its infrastructure, as well as injuries among employees.

Russia attacked the production and warehouses of "Snizhna Panda", employees among the casualties

The destroyed facility was important to the enterprise's operations, as it served as one of the company's key production and logistics sites. It was through this facility that products of the "Snow Panda" brand, as well as those of other trademarks produced by the company, including "Gentle Touch," Zoo Zoo, Helper, and Helper Professional, were shipped to various regions of Ukraine.

After the July strike, "Snow Panda" reported that specialists were assessing the extent of the destruction and determining the priority steps necessary to continue the company's operations and preserve the business. The enterprise had to effectively restructure part of its production and logistics processes after losing important infrastructure.

What you need to know about the manufacturer

"Snow Panda" is a Ukrainian brand of sanitary and hygiene products that has operated on the market since 2012. The manufacturer of the trademark's products is LLC "Bloomi," registered in Odesa in 2014. The enterprise's primary activity — the production of paper products for household and sanitary-hygienic purposes. The company produces toilet paper, paper towels, paper and wet wipes, and other hygiene products. Its assortment includes goods in various price segments, including classic and premium lines. Production is automated and equipped with Italian-made machinery.

The company's production facilities are located in Odesa Oblast. The enterprise's financial statements noted that the sanitary and hygiene products factory operates in the industrial zone of Teplodar. The company's head office is located in Odesa. According to the Odesa Regional Development Agency, "Bloomi" is one of the key players in the Ukrainian paper and pulp products market.

Before the full-scale war and during the first years after it began, the company continued to increase production. According to the UkrPapir association, in 2024, LLC "Bloomi's" production volume increased by 10.6% compared with 2023, reaching UAH 406.1 million. In January–July 2025, the enterprise produced goods worth UAH 242 million, while production of cellulose-based toilet paper increased by 11%, to 30.6 million rolls.

In 2025, LLC "Bloomi's" revenue, according to YouControl data cited by Forbes Ukraine, amounted to UAH 846.3 million, compared with UAH 793.6 million a year earlier. Net profit increased from UAH 30.9 million in 2024 to UAH 32.1 million in 2025. The company's owners are Petro Niahov, Arkadii Hubernyk, Borys Kliuchnykov, and Olha Klisheiko.