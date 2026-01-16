$43.180.08
In Kyiv, 28 air raid alerts were announced in the first 15 days of the New Year: how long did the danger last?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Since the beginning of 2026, 28 air raid alerts have been recorded in Kyiv, with a total duration of over 29 hours. This is fewer alerts but longer in time than in the same period last year.

In Kyiv, 28 air raid alerts were announced in the first 15 days of the New Year: how long did the danger last?

Since the beginning of 2026, air raid alerts have sounded 28 times in Kyiv. The total duration of the danger was over 29 hours. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Digital.

Details

Since January 1, 2026, 28 air raid alerts have been sounded in the capital due to Russian military aggression. The total duration of the danger was 29 hours and 7 minutes. During this time, Kyiv residents were forced to stay in shelters due to the aerial threat.

For comparison: in the analogous period, from January 1 to January 15, 2025, 31 air raid alerts were announced in Kyiv. At that time, the total duration of the danger was 26 hours and 4 minutes. Thus, this year there were fewer alerts, but they lasted longer.

Air raid alerts remain a constant element of life in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale war. In total, since February 24, 2022, 1980 alerts have sounded in the capital, and the total duration of the danger has reached 2409 hours and 20 minutes.

Recall

On the night of January 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, including reactive "Shaheds". 61 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

On the night of January 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 attack UAVs of various types. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down or suppressed 53 enemy drones, and 19 drones were recorded as hitting their targets.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 180 combat engagements took place at the front, and the enemy dropped 234 guided aerial bombs.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Kyiv