In Kryvyi Rih, there are already 9 victims due to the Russian strike, the enemy attacked again
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, damaging an infrastructure object. During the liquidation of the consequences of the attack, the enemy launched a second strike on rescuers.
The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 9 people, during the liquidation of the consequences of the attack, the enemy launched a repeated strike on rescuers. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Telegram, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
There are already nine victims in Kryvyi Rih. Seven were hospitalized, three of them are in serious condition
Earlier it was reported about one dead person - a 47-year-old woman.
Russian troops, according to the State Emergency Service, launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, damaging an infrastructure object.
During the liquidation of the consequences of the attack, the enemy launched a repeated strike on rescuers - 2 units of equipment were damaged. Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured
According to Lysak, civilian objects were under fire. "Infrastructure, multi-storey buildings, administrative buildings, buses, garages, more than a dozen cars, shops, and an educational institution were damaged. Fires that occurred due to the hit have already been extinguished," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.
As the State Emergency Service clarified, in general, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out in 3 garages and 4 cars, with a total area of 100 square meters.