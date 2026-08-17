In Kropyvnytskyi, deteriorating air quality recorded after fire, but residents urged not to panic
Kyiv • UNN
In Kropyvnytskyi, levels of dust, formaldehyde and sulfur dioxide exceeding the permissible limits were recorded after a fire at the company's settling ponds. The head of the Regional Military Administration urged residents to close their windows and limit time spent outdoors.
In Kropyvnytskyi, following a fire on the site of the inactive settling ponds of a water supply and wastewater treatment company, exceedances of permissible air quality limits for three indicators have been recorded, Head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych said on social media on Monday, UNN writes.
Specialists from the regional center for disease control and prevention continue to analyze air quality in the regional center. In the morning, exceedances of permissible limits were recorded for three indicators: dust – 1.4 times, formaldehyde – 2 times, sulfurous anhydride – 2.3 times
The head of the regional military administration emphasized: "Friends, this is no reason to panic. You should follow the simplest recommendations: close the windows, limit the time you spend outdoors if possible, or wear masks, carry out wet cleaning, and drink plenty of water."
According to him, the services continue monitoring.
Heavy smoke in Kropyvnytskyi due to fire at settling ponds; air quality to be checked17.08.26, 09:00 • 2296 views