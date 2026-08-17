In Kropyvnytskyi, deteriorating air quality recorded after fire, but residents urged not to panic

In Kropyvnytskyi, following a fire on the site of the inactive settling ponds of a water supply and wastewater treatment company, exceedances of permissible air quality limits for three indicators have been recorded, Head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych said on social media on Monday, UNN writes.

Specialists from the regional center for disease control and prevention continue to analyze air quality in the regional center. In the morning, exceedances of permissible limits were recorded for three indicators: dust – 1.4 times, formaldehyde – 2 times, sulfurous anhydride – 2.3 times - Raikovych stated.

The head of the regional military administration emphasized: "Friends, this is no reason to panic. You should follow the simplest recommendations: close the windows, limit the time you spend outdoors if possible, or wear masks, carry out wet cleaning, and drink plenty of water."

According to him, the services continue monitoring.

Heavy smoke in Kropyvnytskyi due to fire at settling ponds; air quality to be checked