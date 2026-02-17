In Kropyvnytskyi, a rescue operation at an animal shelter continues for the second day

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 4162 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 11502 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 14545 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 15658 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 18017 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 24070 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 33682 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 44797 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 52927 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 39081 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
75%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 21053 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff11:03 AM • 10480 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 8948 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 12514 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor12:50 PM • 6176 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 21098 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 39434 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 48895 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 69471 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 73865 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 12549 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 8976 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 24895 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 22587 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 25683 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

In Kropyvnytskyi, a rescue operation at an animal shelter continues for the second day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

In Kropyvnytskyi, a rescue operation is underway at an animal shelter, where dogs are being evacuated due to flooding. Rescuers and volunteers have saved 35 animals and moved 2 tons of feed.

In Kropyvnytskyi, a rescue operation at an animal shelter continues for the second day

In Kropyvnytskyi, a rescue operation is ongoing for the second day at an animal shelter, where dogs are being evacuated from enclosures due to flooding. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

For the second day in a row, rescuers, together with volunteers, have been evacuating dogs from flooded enclosures. Today alone, 35 furry friends were rescued.

- the report says.

Emergency workers also moved 16 pallets and about two tons of feed — this is critically important for the shelter's continued sustenance.

The work is being carried out in difficult conditions: the transportation of frightened and aggressive dogs requires special caution. However, thanks to the coordinated actions of rescuers and volunteers, everything is succeeding!

"The rescue operation continues. Every life is important," the State Emergency Service noted.

Recall

In Kropyvnytskyi, the "Bim" animal shelter was flooded due to a river overflow, and rescuers and volunteers evacuated hundreds of animals. Among those rescued were dogs, puppies, and cats, which were transferred to temporary shelters.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Animals
Rains in Ukraine
charity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi