In Kropyvnytskyi, a rescue operation at an animal shelter continues for the second day
Kyiv • UNN
In Kropyvnytskyi, a rescue operation is underway at an animal shelter, where dogs are being evacuated due to flooding. Rescuers and volunteers have saved 35 animals and moved 2 tons of feed.
In Kropyvnytskyi, a rescue operation is ongoing for the second day at an animal shelter, where dogs are being evacuated from enclosures due to flooding. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.
For the second day in a row, rescuers, together with volunteers, have been evacuating dogs from flooded enclosures. Today alone, 35 furry friends were rescued.
Emergency workers also moved 16 pallets and about two tons of feed — this is critically important for the shelter's continued sustenance.
The work is being carried out in difficult conditions: the transportation of frightened and aggressive dogs requires special caution. However, thanks to the coordinated actions of rescuers and volunteers, everything is succeeding!
"The rescue operation continues. Every life is important," the State Emergency Service noted.
Recall
In Kropyvnytskyi, the "Bim" animal shelter was flooded due to a river overflow, and rescuers and volunteers evacuated hundreds of animals. Among those rescued were dogs, puppies, and cats, which were transferred to temporary shelters.