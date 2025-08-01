In Kramatorsk, public transport will run until 5:00 PM - city council
Kyiv • UNN
Today, August 1, due to the security situation and emergency power outages, public transport in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, will operate on all routes until 5:00 PM. This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, according to UNN.
Details
The city council added that the air raid alert in the city is still ongoing and urged citizens not to leave safe places.
Recall
On Thursday, July 31, Russian occupiers shelled the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Currently, 3 dead and 10 wounded are known.