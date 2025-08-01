In Kramatorsk, public transport will run until 5:00 PM - city council

Today, August 1, due to the security situation and emergency power outages, public transport in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, will operate on all routes until 5:00 PM. This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, according to UNN.

Details

Important changes in the operation of public transport in Kramatorsk. Today, August 1, due to the security situation and emergency power outages, public transport in Kramatorsk will operate on all routes until 5:00 PM. - the message says.

The city council added that the air raid alert in the city is still ongoing and urged citizens not to leave safe places.

Recall

On Thursday, July 31, Russian occupiers shelled the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Currently, 3 dead and 10 wounded are known.