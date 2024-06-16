$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Kosovo, they called not only to talk, but also to act to help Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27236 views

President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani called for urgent action, not just talk, to help Ukraine, as the war threatens the whole of Europe, and Kosovo is ready to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

In Kosovo, they called not only to talk, but also to act to help Ukraine

We need not only to talk, but also to do everything possible to help Ukraine very quickly. This war threatens not only Ukraine but the whole of Europe.

This was stated by the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN correspondent .

This war threatens not only Ukraine, but the whole of Europe, so that you understand. We need not only to talk, but also to do everything very quickly to help Ukraine. We are ready to provide any assistance to Ukraine, both military and humanitarian

- Osmani said.

AddendumAddendum

On June 15, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit that the war started by Russia could geographically spread beyond Ukraine.

 In March 2024, it was reported that Kosovo would transfer armored vehicles, trucks and mortar shells to Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Europe
Hakan Fidan
Ukraine
Kosovo
Poland
