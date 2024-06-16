In Kosovo, they called not only to talk, but also to act to help Ukraine

We need not only to talk, but also to do everything possible to help Ukraine very quickly. This war threatens not only Ukraine but the whole of Europe.

This was stated by the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN correspondent .

This war threatens not only Ukraine, but the whole of Europe, so that you understand. We need not only to talk, but also to do everything very quickly to help Ukraine. We are ready to provide any assistance to Ukraine, both military and humanitarian - Osmani said.

On June 15, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit that the war started by Russia could geographically spread beyond Ukraine.

In March 2024, it was reported that Kosovo would transfer armored vehicles, trucks and mortar shells to Ukraine.