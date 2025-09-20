In Kirovohrad Oblast, a man opened fire on police officers: there are wounded, a special operation has been launched to find the shooter

In a village in Kirovohrad region, a local resident opened fire on police officers during a document check, UNN reports with reference to the Kirovohrad region police.

A report of a shooting in the village of Pishchanyi Brid was received at 4:03 p.m.

During a document check, a local resident opened fire from an unidentified weapon at police officers.

Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: there are fatalities

As a result of the shooting, the head of the rapid response unit sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his partner sustained a hand injury.

Measures are currently being taken to apprehend the attacker. A special police operation has been introduced in the region.