In Kirovohrad Oblast, a man opened fire on police officers: there are wounded, a special operation has been launched to find the shooter
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Pishchanyi Brid, a local resident wounded two police officers by opening fire during a document check. The head of the Rapid Response Police Unit was wounded in the abdomen, and his partner in the arm.
In a village in Kirovohrad region, a local resident opened fire on police officers during a document check, UNN reports with reference to the Kirovohrad region police.
Details
A report of a shooting in the village of Pishchanyi Brid was received at 4:03 p.m.
During a document check, a local resident opened fire from an unidentified weapon at police officers.
As a result of the shooting, the head of the rapid response unit sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his partner sustained a hand injury.
Measures are currently being taken to apprehend the attacker. A special police operation has been introduced in the region.