In Kirovohrad Oblast, a man opened fire on police officers: there are wounded, a special operation has been launched to find the shooter

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
01:11 PM • 11608 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
10:19 AM • 14304 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 21722 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 42118 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 48363 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 48870 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 41414 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 50449 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 64070 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 34044 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on UkraineSeptember 20, 06:16 AM • 19802 views
General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in RussiaSeptember 20, 06:59 AM • 4748 views
Enemy attacked Sumy: there are power outagesSeptember 20, 07:53 AM • 4104 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellationsSeptember 20, 08:02 AM • 23452 views
Russian attack on Kyiv region affected three districts: consequences shownPhotoSeptember 20, 08:13 AM • 11262 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 21707 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 42103 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 51997 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 64062 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 52432 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Lysak
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 50440 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 51994 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 23932 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 26404 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 29098 views
Actual
MiG-31
Facebook
TikTok
Bild
The Guardian

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a man opened fire on police officers: there are wounded, a special operation has been launched to find the shooter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

In the village of Pishchanyi Brid, a local resident wounded two police officers by opening fire during a document check. The head of the Rapid Response Police Unit was wounded in the abdomen, and his partner in the arm.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a man opened fire on police officers: there are wounded, a special operation has been launched to find the shooter

In a village in Kirovohrad region, a local resident opened fire on police officers during a document check, UNN reports with reference to the Kirovohrad region police.

Details

A report of a shooting in the village of Pishchanyi Brid was received at 4:03 p.m.

During a document check, a local resident opened fire from an unidentified weapon at police officers.

Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: there are fatalities12.09.25, 13:48 • 2665 views

As a result of the shooting, the head of the rapid response unit sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his partner sustained a hand injury.

Measures are currently being taken to apprehend the attacker. A special police operation has been introduced in the region.

- the message says.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kirovohrad Oblast