In Kiev region, the police detained the kidnappers of a 25-year-old girl

In the Kiev region, law enforcement officers detained men who abducted a 25-year-old girl. This is reported by the police of the Kiev region, reports UNN.

Details

On June 3, The Brovarsky Police Department of the Kiev region received a report about the abduction of a 25-year-old girl.

Law enforcement officers found that the attackers arrived in their own car to the apartment building where the girl lived. The ex-boyfriend arranged a quarrel, during which he struck the girl in the face, head and torso. After that, he grabbed her by the clothes, forcibly took her out of the house and dragged her to the car. They drove off in an unknown direction.

Thanks to operational information from a witness to the incident and video surveillance cameras, the police tracked the movement of the car and established the location of the victim and the kidnappers.

Therefore, it turned out that they are located at the place of residence of the 28-year-old boy who organized the abduction.

Now investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

