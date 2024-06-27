In Khmelnitsky Region, 9 enemy targets were shot down at night. No injuries or injuries
Kyiv • UNN
In the Khmelnitsky region on the night of June 27, the air defense forces destroyed 9 enemy targets, there were no reports of injuries or damage. This was announced on Thursday by the chairman of the Khmelnitsky RMA Sergey Tyurin, reports UNN.
Tonight, during the "Air alert" signal, our air defense forces destroyed 9 enemy targets. So far, there have been no complaints about injured, dead or property damage
Earlier, monitoring channels wrote that at night the sounds of explosions were heard in the Khmelnitsky region.
The Air Force reported that on the night of June 27, a massive attack shot down 28 air targets – 5 missiles and 23 attack drones of the Russian army.