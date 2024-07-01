In Kherson, Russian shelling damaged a sewer collector
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, Russian troops attacked one of Kherson's districts, damaging a 500 mm diameter sewer, which led to a sewage leak that was later localized by emergency crews.
On Monday, June 1, Russian troops attacked a neighborhood in Kherson. As a result of the attack, one of the city's sewer collectors was damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko.
Details
According to Mrochko, Russian troops struck the Korabel neighborhood and damaged a 500 mm diameter pressure sewer collector.
As a result, wastewater leaked to the surface. The emergency team closed the damaged section of the collector. The leak was localized and the damaged area was fenced off
He explained that the sewage pumping station is currently operating on a backup collector, so there are no interruptions in water supply and sewage.
Mrochko added that specialists are currently pumping out wastewater from the ground.
Recall
On Monday, July 1, a woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson .