In Kherson region, a Russian drone attacked an "ambulance": medics injured

The Russian army attacked an ambulance with a drone in Kherson region, two medical workers were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration.

In the Bilozerka community, the Russians attacked an ambulance that was responding to a call with a drone. Two medical workers were injured as a result of an explosive device being dropped from a UAV. They suffered explosive and traumatic brain injuries and contusions. - the statement said.

According to the RMA, both victims were taken to the hospital.

