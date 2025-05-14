Occupants attacked civilians with drones in Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region and shelled an "ambulance"

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
04:00 PM • 41469 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 29822 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 67917 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 40186 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 38829 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 83239 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 54349 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72006 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 62592 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 67225 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.9m/s
39%
744mm
Popular news

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 112195 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

May 14, 09:07 AM • 102759 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 53647 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 110608 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 37161 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 18180 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 41469 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 67917 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 83239 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 110632 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 18431 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 37184 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 53670 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 58508 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 67148 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Occupants attacked civilians with drones in Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region and shelled an "ambulance"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

Russian drones attacked Kozacha Lopan, wounding two men. After that, the occupiers struck an FPV drone at the "ambulance" brigade that arrived at the scene.

Occupants attacked civilians with drones in Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region and shelled an "ambulance"

Two men, 87 and 75 years old, were wounded in the Russian UAV attack. Later, the occupiers hit an ambulance crew that arrived at the scene with an FPV drone.

UNN reports with reference to Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Derhachi MVA.

Details

The invaders continue to attack civilians in Kharkiv region.

At around 17:40, Russian terrorists once again used ударные UAVs against civilians in Kozacha Lopan. As a result of the shelling, two men, 87 and 75 years old, were wounded.

According to the clarification, the first man suffered damage to the soft tissues of the head and chest, and the second man suffered a left leg injury. Doctors of emergency medical care promptly arrived at the scene and provided the victims with the necessary assistance, said Dergachiv MVA. But later he added that the terror was continued against doctors.

Russians also hit an FPV drone at an ambulance crew that arrived at the scene to help the victims.

- Zadorenko said in his TG channel.

Fortunately, the "emergency" workers were not injured, but the medical team's official vehicle was damaged, the report says.

Let us remind you

On May 14, the Russians launched an airstrike on the Bilopillia community, causing a fire in the building. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, but there is information about two injured.

NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation denies Russian offensive on Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region26.11.24, 10:20 • 17086 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$66.31
Bitcoin
$103,376.20
S&P 500
$5,891.00
Tesla
$346.18
Газ TTF
$35.15
Золото
$3,191.89
Ethereum
$2,589.63