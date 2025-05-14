Occupants attacked civilians with drones in Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region and shelled an "ambulance"

Two men, 87 and 75 years old, were wounded in the Russian UAV attack. Later, the occupiers hit an ambulance crew that arrived at the scene with an FPV drone.

The invaders continue to attack civilians in Kharkiv region.

At around 17:40, Russian terrorists once again used ударные UAVs against civilians in Kozacha Lopan. As a result of the shelling, two men, 87 and 75 years old, were wounded.

According to the clarification, the first man suffered damage to the soft tissues of the head and chest, and the second man suffered a left leg injury. Doctors of emergency medical care promptly arrived at the scene and provided the victims with the necessary assistance, said Dergachiv MVA. But later he added that the terror was continued against doctors.

Russians also hit an FPV drone at an ambulance crew that arrived at the scene to help the victims. - Zadorenko said in his TG channel.

Fortunately, the "emergency" workers were not injured, but the medical team's official vehicle was damaged, the report says.

