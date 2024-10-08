In Kharkiv the number of injured in enemy's strike increased to 21
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, 21 people were injured in an enemy strike . 17 of them were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old teenager, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov reported on Telegram, UNN reports.
The number of victims increased to 21
"There are 21 victims. 17 of them are hospitalized, including a 16-year-old teenager," the mayor said.
