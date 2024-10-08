In Kharkiv the number of injured in enemy's strike increased to 21

In Kharkiv, 21 people were injured in an enemy strike . 17 of them were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old teenager, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

The number of victims increased to 21 - wrote Syniehubov.

"There are 21 victims. 17 of them are hospitalized, including a 16-year-old teenager," the mayor said.

The enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB, preliminary, production was damaged - RMA