In Kharkiv, teenagers photographed themselves with a flag with a swastika: the police opened proceedings

In the center of Kharkiv, two teenagers were displaying Nazi symbols, and the police have already invited them and their parents to the district administration to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv region police.

According to law enforcement officials, on June 13, during the monitoring of the Internet, a video was discovered showing young people taking pictures with a swastika flag.

Investigators of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 immediately launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Art. 436-1 (production, distribution of communist, Nazi symbols and propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment.

As a result of operational measures, law enforcement officers established the identities of the offenders and found them. They are residents of the city aged 15 and 17. They and their parents were invited to the district police department to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

At this time, initial investigative actions are ongoing.

