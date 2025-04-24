Kharkiv police have identified the individuals who desecrated the Holocaust memorial in Drobytsky Yar by displaying Nazi symbols. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, on April 23, two men, aged 16 and 19, displayed a Nazi gesture in Drobytsky Yar. During World War II, Nazis exterminated over a thousand civilians and prisoners of war at this location; Jews were among the victims.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov responded to the incident. He called on law enforcement to find the criminals and condemned the act of vandalism.

Drobytsky Yar is not just a place. It is a wound of Kharkiv. It is a silence that screams about the pain of thousands of innocent lives. – wrote Terekhov.

Law enforcement officers detained the young men. During questioning, they stated that they displayed the Nazi salute for fun.

This fact has initiated proceedings under Part 1 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (production, distribution of communist, Nazi symbols and propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes). The article sanctions up to five years of imprisonment, with or without confiscation of property.

Names of 425,000 alleged Nazi collaborators of World War II in the Netherlands published