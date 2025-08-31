In Kharkiv, rescuers freed three teenagers from a ventilation shaft - SES

In the evening, on August 31, in Kharkiv, three boys descended into an underground ventilation shaft using a rope, but could not get out on their own. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast.

Details

The duty guard of the State Emergency Service promptly arrived at the call. Rescuers cut metal grates, descended to a depth of about 5 meters using a fire ladder, and brought the teenagers to the surface. All children were alive and unharmed.

Dear parents! Please, keep an eye on where and with whom your children spend their time. One thoughtless prank could have had fatal consequences - the State Emergency Service warns.

Recall

The State Emergency Service team in Kyiv sheltered the dog Jessie, who lost her owner as a result of a Russian attack. Jessie will live outside the city in an enclosure in nature, next to people she is used to loving. Principally without any chains — only freedom and safety.