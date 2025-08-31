$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 26624 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 66455 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 83935 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 99747 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 114167 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 254533 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 112911 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85732 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99704 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 325119 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
In Kharkiv, rescuers freed three teenagers from a ventilation shaft - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

In Kharkiv, three boys descended into an underground ventilation shaft and could not get out on their own. SES rescuers cut the grates and brought the teenagers to the surface; all are alive and unharmed.

In Kharkiv, rescuers freed three teenagers from a ventilation shaft - SES

In the evening, on August 31, in Kharkiv, three boys descended into an underground ventilation shaft using a rope, but could not get out on their own. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast.

Details

The duty guard of the State Emergency Service promptly arrived at the call. Rescuers cut metal grates, descended to a depth of about 5 meters using a fire ladder, and brought the teenagers to the surface. All children were alive and unharmed.

Dear parents! Please, keep an eye on where and with whom your children spend their time. One thoughtless prank could have had fatal consequences

- the State Emergency Service warns.

Recall

The State Emergency Service team in Kyiv sheltered the dog Jessie, who lost her owner as a result of a Russian attack. Jessie will live outside the city in an enclosure in nature, next to people she is used to loving. Principally without any chains — only freedom and safety.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyEvents
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv