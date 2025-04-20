In Kharkiv region, two foresters were injured due to the explosion of a fire engine
Kyiv • UNN
In the Balakliia forestry in Kharkiv region, a fire engine exploded on an explosive object while extinguishing a fire. Two foresters suffered an acute stress reaction.
On April 20, a fire truck exploded during firefighting in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region, writes UNN.
In the Balakliia forestry, during the extinguishing of a large-scale fire, a forestry fire truck exploded on an explosive object. Two foresters were injured (acute stress reaction)
The fire covered 290 hectares of coniferous litter and 20 hectares of reeds. As of 17:00, burning continues on an area of 30 hectares.
As noted, 105 rescuers, 34 units of State Emergency Service equipment, 8 pyrotechnic crews, and forestry workers are working at the scene.
