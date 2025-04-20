In Kharkiv region, two foresters were injured due to the explosion of a fire engine

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
02:07 PM • 10281 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 21638 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 38865 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 44011 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 51133 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 30360 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 24626 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 20504 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81186 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86144 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
0m/s
30%
748 mm
Popular news

GUR: preparations are already underway for the next operations to bring Ukrainians home

April 20, 08:57 AM • 11069 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 18002 views

Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides

April 20, 09:35 AM • 13213 views

Russia offered its "Easter truce" for US favor and manipulation – ISW

April 20, 10:37 AM • 4672 views

China tested a non-nuclear hydrogen bomb

03:47 PM • 4196 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 18038 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 21262 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 38865 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 39459 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 39267 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 51133 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 31632 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 33469 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 34475 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 68246 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

In Kharkiv region, two foresters were injured due to the explosion of a fire engine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

In the Balakliia forestry in Kharkiv region, a fire engine exploded on an explosive object while extinguishing a fire. Two foresters suffered an acute stress reaction.

In Kharkiv region, two foresters were injured due to the explosion of a fire engine

On April 20, a fire truck exploded during firefighting in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region, writes UNN.

In the Balakliia forestry, during the extinguishing of a large-scale fire, a forestry fire truck exploded on an explosive object. Two foresters were injured (acute stress reaction)

- the message says.

The fire covered 290 hectares of coniferous litter and 20 hectares of reeds. As of 17:00, burning continues on an area of 30 hectares.

As noted, 105 rescuers, 34 units of State Emergency Service equipment, 8 pyrotechnic crews, and forestry workers are working at the scene.

Four people die and five are injured in fires in Ukraine every day - SES18.04.25, 12:45 • 9304 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,579.90
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,578.97