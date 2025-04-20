In Kharkiv region, two foresters were injured due to the explosion of a fire engine

On April 20, a fire truck exploded during firefighting in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region, writes UNN.

In the Balakliia forestry, during the extinguishing of a large-scale fire, a forestry fire truck exploded on an explosive object. Two foresters were injured (acute stress reaction) - the message says.

The fire covered 290 hectares of coniferous litter and 20 hectares of reeds. As of 17:00, burning continues on an area of 30 hectares.

As noted, 105 rescuers, 34 units of State Emergency Service equipment, 8 pyrotechnic crews, and forestry workers are working at the scene.

