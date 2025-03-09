In Kharkiv region, three people fell through the ice in one day: one did not survive
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv region, there were three cases of people falling through the ice during the day. One man died, while two others were rescued and taken to the hospital.
In Kharkiv region, three people found themselves under the ice over the course of a day. According to State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one man died, two were rescued, reports UNN.
Despite the warming and melting ice, fishermen continue to go out onto the ice. In Kharkiv region, three cases of people falling under the ice occurred over the last day.
- In Mala Danilivka, a 79-year-old man fell through the ice on a local lake.
Unfortunately, he could not be saved: rescuers retrieved the body of the deceased from under the ice.
- In the settlement of Hrakove, rescuers managed to pull a 35-year-old man from under the ice.
The victim was taken to the shore by boat and handed over to medics.
- Pechenizke Reservoir. There, a 70-year-old fisherman fell through the ice 300 meters from the shore.
Rescuers pulled him out and delivered him to the hospital with hypothermia.
